Newsmakers

New CEOs

Ken Ingle has been named president of Alamance Community College (ACC) in North Carolina. He previously served for 10 years as chief officer of information services at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (North Carolina).

“His proven track record in fostering innovation and student-centered approaches aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional education and opportunities for our students,” ACC board chair BG Blake Williams said of Ingle.

Earlier in his community college career, Ingle served at North Carolina’s Central Piedmont Community College, first as director of web development and later as executive director of emerging technology. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector in software and web development and network administration.

Gregory Smith will serve as the new permanent chancellor at the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) in California, pending the district board’s final approval in January. He has served as acting chancellor since March 2023. Previously, Smith was the district’s vice chancellor of people, culture and technology services (formerly human resources).

The district board cited Smith’s statewide reputation in efforts to produce actionable policy and practice innovations to expand diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and anti-racism in teaching, learning, service delivery and employment. It also noted his efforts to lead initiatives to redesign resource and budget allocation models to ensure equitable investments in and outcomes for diverse communities.

“Chancellor-Designate Smith has extensive executive-level experience as well as strong familiarity with the challenges facing California’s community colleges,” SDCCD Board President Bernie Rhinerson said in a release.

Smith has nearly 20 years of public sector service experience, beginning with the U.S. Department of Labor in 2004, where he enforced equal employment opportunity and affirmative action regulations in progressive leadership roles, according to SDCCD. Smith, who attended Cero Cosso Community College, joined California’s two-year college system professionally in 2016 at Shasta College in California, where he served as director of human resources, associate vice president of human resources and interim vice president of administrative services.

Kudos

The Lone Star College (LSC) board of trustees is honoring LSC Chancellor Emeritus Stephen Head by renaming the Lone Star Community Building at the LSC system to the Stephen C. Head, Ph.D. Building. The facility has conference and banquet rooms open to the system and community for educational and professional development classes and conferences.

Head retired this summer after 39 years of service at the Texas college. He began his tenure as chancellor in 2014.

“Dr. Head’s leadership was exceptional. I worked closely with him on federal, state, and local governance policy formulation and reviews, resulting in Lone Star College’s continued position at the forefront of national and Texas community colleges in areas such as instructional and workforce offerings, legal compliance and financial growth,” LSC board chair Michael Stoma said in a release.

Appointments

Shelley Barkley is the new vice president for academic and student affairs at John Wood Community College in Illinois. She previously was dean of general education, transfer programs, academic support services, distance education and dual credit for Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois).