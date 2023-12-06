Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Elizabeth Mauch will on January 1 become the next chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, which includes the Community College of Vermont.

Mauch is currently president of Bethany College, a private college in Kansas, where she has served for three years. She previously was the college’s vice president of academic affairs and dean. Prior to that, she was dean of the College of Education at Bloomsburg University from 2009 to 2017. She also served as a professor of mathematics at the Pennsylvania college.

In May and June 2019, Mauch served as a Fulbright specialist in Poland, according to her bio. She taught and collaborated with science and engineering faculty at the University of Lodz on the topic of flipped classrooms.

Appointment

Charles Lepper, president of Grand Rapids Community College, was recently named to a board overseeing Michigan’s prepaid tuition program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Lepper to the Michigan Education Trust (MET) board of directors last month. His term runs through 2024. Board members are responsible for MET’s policy and program development, investment and implementation.

“As a community college president, I know the financial challenges students can face,” he said in a release. “I am honored to work with the Michigan Education Trust and help students plan early for their future.”

Kudos

Brent M. Knight, who served as president of Lansing Community College (LCC) for 12 years before his retirement in 2020, will have the Michigan college’s arts and sciences building named after him.

The renaming of the building by the college’s board of trustees is the latest honor bestowed on Knight. He was previously granted the title of president emeritus in 2020, making him the first LCC president to receive the title.

The LCC board noted Knight’s “philosophy of ambient learning” and his redesign of the arts and sciences building. The college added that Knight is also responsible for some 27 sculpture installations across LCC campuses, including his final sculpture project at the center of the Downtown Campus.