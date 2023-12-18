Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 18, 2023    Print

Michigan legislation to provide funding to community college, university projects
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer on Monday signed House Bill 4292, a budget supplemental that includes “community college capital outlay planning authorizations,” according to the Michigan Community College Association.

Saint Paul College offers fast-track cannabis certification to join the workforce
CBS News Minnesota

Saint Paul College has joined forces with Green Flower, a cannabis education company, to launch three cannabis certification courses.

FAFSA delay and its impact on colleges and families
Spectrum News

Ohio colleges are encouraging students waiting on the FAFSA form to go live to prepare now and to move quickly once the process opens. 

Maricopa program gives community college students arts access
West Valley View

Maricopa County Community College students can visit the Phoenix Art Museum for free, thanks to a program called MC3@PAM.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.