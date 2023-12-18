WWMT
Gov. Whitmer on Monday signed House Bill 4292, a budget supplemental that includes “community college capital outlay planning authorizations,” according to the Michigan Community College Association.
CBS News Minnesota
Saint Paul College has joined forces with Green Flower, a cannabis education company, to launch three cannabis certification courses.
Spectrum News
Ohio colleges are encouraging students waiting on the FAFSA form to go live to prepare now and to move quickly once the process opens.
West Valley View
Maricopa County Community College students can visit the Phoenix Art Museum for free, thanks to a program called MC3@PAM.