Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 17, 2023    Print

Lawmakers to consider extending community college financial aid for pandemic graduates in short session
OregonLive

Oregonians who graduated from high school during the pandemic, but did not take advantage of free community college tuition under the Oregon Promise grant, might get another shot at doing so under a bill that lawmakers are expected to consider during the 2024 legislative session.

SUNY’s future: Fewer programs but no colleges closing, chancellor predicts
Times Union

SUNY Chancellor John King says community colleges near each other may develop partnerships to not replicate expensive programs, citing examples of current collaborations.

Stein highlights community college investment plan during visit to Central Piedmont
WSOC

A North Carolina gubernatorial candidate is making community colleges a key component of his platform.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.