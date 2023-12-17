Lawmakers to consider extending community college financial aid for pandemic graduates in short session
OregonLive
Oregonians who graduated from high school during the pandemic, but did not take advantage of free community college tuition under the Oregon Promise grant, might get another shot at doing so under a bill that lawmakers are expected to consider during the 2024 legislative session.
Times Union
SUNY Chancellor John King says community colleges near each other may develop partnerships to not replicate expensive programs, citing examples of current collaborations.
WSOC
A North Carolina gubernatorial candidate is making community colleges a key component of his platform.