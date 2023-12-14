Headlines

Pa. lawmakers free up funding for community colleges, public libraries
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Lawmakers in Harrisburg agreed Wednesday night to release almost $262 million for the state’s 15 community colleges that had been held up for almost six months, plus $70 million for public libraries.

State board OKs four-year degrees for two-year schools
Idaho Education News

A divided Idaho panel gives the go-ahead to try in pair of institutions.

Alabama Community College system sees increase in enrollment: Poses benefits to Alabama workforce
ABC 33/40

Career and technical programs like nursing, engineering and technology are helping to drive the increase.

Maine’s poorest students still face burdens, despite state’s free community college program
Lewiston Sun Journal

More low-income students have enrolled in the Maine Community College System since free tuition was introduced, but many were already getting free tuition under federal grant programs and still struggle to pay for food and housing.

