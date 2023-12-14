Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Lawmakers in Harrisburg agreed Wednesday night to release almost $262 million for the state’s 15 community colleges that had been held up for almost six months, plus $70 million for public libraries.
Idaho Education News
A divided Idaho panel gives the go-ahead to try in pair of institutions.
ABC 33/40
Career and technical programs like nursing, engineering and technology are helping to drive the increase.
Lewiston Sun Journal
More low-income students have enrolled in the Maine Community College System since free tuition was introduced, but many were already getting free tuition under federal grant programs and still struggle to pay for food and housing.