Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 13, 2023    Print

Community colleges respond to healthcare shortage with rise in certification graduates
WICS

In Illinois, certifications at Parkland College have risen from 368 in the 2019-2020 school year to more than 428 during the 2022-23 school year.

Community colleges push to make adult education access easier
Capital News Service

Since the start of Michigan Reconnect, Delta College has seen 3,000 students come through the program. Currently, there are 1,900 Reconnect students enrolled for the school year.

EPCC launches Family College to benefit two generations of students
El Paso Matters

In Texas, El Paso Community College has created the Family College for parents, especially single parents, who want to continue their education but cannot because of a lack of childcare options.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.