The Texas House of Representatives recently passed legislation requiring that state colleges collect and report data on the student parents on their campuses. That data is critical for community colleges like El Paso Community College that strive to serve all types of students, writes EPCC President William Serrata.
The future of education is here at North Shore Community College where surgical technology students are using virtual reality to learn procedures in simulated operating rooms.
The Massachusetts Legislature has the ability to expand opportunity for community college students by passing the CHERISH Act, which would help students of all backgrounds to graduate from a public college or university debt-free and tackle economic, social and racial equity gaps.
The West Hills Community College District is looking to change the names of its college campuses to reduce confusion among students and help differentiate between Coalinga and Lemoore.