Portland Press Herald
While Maine’s free community college program is improving overall affordability and access, some say the state needs to give more help to the most financially disadvantaged students who already had free tuition but still have trouble covering other costs, like books and housing.
The Seattle Times
In 2018, Seattle voters passed a $600 million education levy that included $40 million to launch a similar program called Seattle Promise. So far, the results of Seattle’s program are strong.
Kauai Now
Second year Kaua‘i Community College culinary students are preparing bulk foods to donate weekly to victims of the Maui fires.