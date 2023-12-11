Headlines

Maine’s poorest students still face burdens, despite free community college program
Portland Press Herald

While Maine’s free community college program is improving overall affordability and access, some say the state needs to give more help to the most financially disadvantaged students who already had free tuition but still have trouble covering other costs, like books and housing.

Seattle promised free college. How’s it working out?
The Seattle Times

In 2018, Seattle voters passed a $600 million education levy that included $40 million to launch a similar program called Seattle Promise. So far, the results of Seattle’s program are strong.

Kauai Community College students prepare food donations for Maui
Kauai Now

Second year Kaua‘i Community College culinary students are preparing bulk foods to donate weekly to victims of the Maui fires.

