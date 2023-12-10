The Community College of Baltimore County new Degrees to Succeed program is designed to help students make a smooth transition to any of the eight area four-year colleges and universities.
The program that aims to address the skilled trades workforce needs of the future by introducing young women to non-traditional trades and apprenticeships will hold its first U.S. event at Owens Community College on Dec. 13.
Two retirees were among the students who completed the inaugural equine technician certification program offered by South Carolina’s Aiken Technical College.
Legislators in Pennsylvania have yet to approve the $261 million proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro. The community colleges’ funding is now over five months overdue.