December 9, 2023

New transfer program helps community college students get 4-year degrees
WBAL

The Community College of Baltimore County new Degrees to Succeed program is designed to help students make a smooth transition to any of the eight area four-year colleges and universities.

Ohio community college to host nation’s first Jill of All Trades competition
WTVG

The program that aims to address the skilled trades workforce needs of the future by introducing young women to non-traditional trades and apprenticeships will hold its first U.S. event at Owens Community College on Dec. 13.

First students complete Aiken Tech’s new equine technician certification program
Aiken Standard

Two retirees were among the students who completed the inaugural equine technician certification program offered by South Carolina’s Aiken Technical College.

Pa. community colleges are still waiting for state funding
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Legislators in Pennsylvania have yet to approve the $261 million proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro. The community colleges’ funding is now over five months overdue.

