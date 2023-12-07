Northcentral Technical College’s health science department is introducing virtual reality and simulations for a real-life scenario to emphasize preparing students for the workforce through hands-on experience in the classroom.
Only 15% of voters have heard of the Michigan Reconnect program and only 1 in 4 have heard of the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship for high school graduates, according to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s 2023 State of Education and Talent report.
Bellingham Technical College is a vote away from beginning crucial repairs on one of their buildings. The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges is holding a public meeting Thursday, with more than $22 million on the line for emergency repairs at the college.
The Connecticut Board of Regents approved a 5% increase in tuition and fees for state university and college students. The hike takes effect in the 2024-25 school year and aims to help close a projected $140 million deficit.