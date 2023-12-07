Headlines

Wisconsin college immerses health students with new simulation center
Northcentral Technical College’s health science department is introducing virtual reality and simulations for a real-life scenario to emphasize preparing students for the workforce through hands-on experience in the classroom.

Michigan spread word on free college. But are residents listening?
Only 15% of voters have heard of the Michigan Reconnect program and only 1 in 4 have heard of the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship for high school graduates, according to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s 2023 State of Education and Talent report.

Washington college awaiting state approval on emergency repairs funding
Bellingham Technical College is a vote away from beginning crucial repairs on one of their buildings. The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges is holding a public meeting Thursday, with more than $22 million on the line for emergency repairs at the college.

Tuition set to increase at Connecticut colleges, universities
The Connecticut Board of Regents approved a 5% increase in tuition and fees for state university and college students. The hike takes effect in the 2024-25 school year and aims to help close a projected $140 million deficit.

