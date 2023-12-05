South Dakota’s public technical colleges will raise the number of certificate completers, keep courses affordable and increase in-state placement of graduates, according to new strategic priorities.
A retroactive raise and Covid bonus owed to community college faculty and staff was supposed to have been paid out of the state’s supplemental budget.
The Gordon Center partnered with the Florida Public Safety Institute at Tallahassee Community College to create Florida’s first regional hub in the capital city that will provide the collaborative training.
The South Carolina college’s new campus is a partnership with the Lexington One School District and will be housed in the district’s North Lake Community Learning Center, a former Lexington Middle School campus.