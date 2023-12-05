Headlines

Growth, affordability goals set for technical colleges
KELO

South Dakota’s public technical colleges will raise the number of certificate completers, keep courses affordable and increase in-state placement of graduates, according to new strategic priorities.

Community colleges front money for pay raises with Massachusetts budget held up
MassLive (subscription required)

A retroactive raise and Covid bonus owed to community college faculty and staff was supposed to have been paid out of the state’s supplemental budget.

Police, paramedics unite for innovative training to save more lives in active shootings
Tallahassee Democrat

The Gordon Center partnered with the Florida Public Safety Institute at Tallahassee Community College to create Florida’s first regional hub in the capital city that will provide the collaborative training.

Midlands Tech to open new Lexington location for academic, workforce development classes
Post and Courier

The South Carolina college’s new campus is a partnership with the Lexington One School District and will be housed in the district’s North Lake Community Learning Center, a former Lexington Middle School campus.

