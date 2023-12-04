Politico Weekly Education
Borrowers over the age of 50 represented nearly 20% of all borrowers in December 2020 but they accounted for nearly one-third of borrowers in default.
Salisbury Post
North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein, who is the current state attorney general, recently stopped at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Research Campus facility as part of a tour he is undertaking to visit community colleges throughout the state.
Gilmer Mirror
In the heavily male-dominated industry of welding, only 5.1% of the industry’s workers are female, according to a 2022 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. In the fall 2023 semester, Texas State Technical College had a total of 94 women and 970 men enrolled in Welding Technology.