By Daily Staff December 4, 2023    Print

New data on federal student loan defaults
Politico Weekly Education

Borrowers over the age of 50 represented nearly 20% of all borrowers in December 2020 but they accounted for nearly one-third of borrowers in default.

RCCC leadership provides list of needs to Josh Stein during candidate’s community college tour
Salisbury Post

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein, who is the current state attorney general, recently stopped at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Research Campus facility as part of a tour he is undertaking to visit community colleges throughout the state.

Forging a oath: Female welding students, instructors share thoughts on the male-dominated industry
Gilmer Mirror

In the heavily male-dominated industry of welding, only 5.1% of the industry’s workers are female, according to a 2022 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. In the fall 2023 semester, Texas State Technical College had a total of 94 women and 970 men enrolled in Welding Technology.

