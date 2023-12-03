Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A dozen first-year automotive technology students huddled around the open hatchback of a sky blue electric Fiat parked in a garage at Gwinnett Technical College.
Shoreline Media
As a lack of affordable housing in Michigan continues to confront low-income residents, many community college students are feeling the brunt of out-of-reach rent.
Basement Films set to make move to Central New Mexico Community College, collaborate with film program
Albuquerque Journal
Since 1991, Basement Films has been a volunteer-run micro-cinema supporting experimental and under-represented forms of media-making through public screenings, performances, workshops and lectures.