December 3, 2023

Enrollment jumps at Georgia technical colleges driven by high-demand jobs
Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A dozen first-year automotive technology students huddled around the open hatchback of a sky blue electric Fiat parked in a garage at Gwinnett Technical College.

Community college students struggle with affordable housing
Shoreline Media

As a lack of affordable housing in Michigan continues to confront low-income residents, many community college students are feeling the brunt of out-of-reach rent.

Basement Films set to make move to Central New Mexico Community College, collaborate with film program
Albuquerque Journal

Since 1991, Basement Films has been a volunteer-run micro-cinema supporting experimental and under-represented forms of media-making through public screenings, performances, workshops and lectures.

