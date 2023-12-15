DOL pitches upgrades for registered apprenticeships

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is proposing new regulations for its registered apprenticeship program that include improving connections with postsecondary education and better data.

According to a DOL release, the proposed rule would:

Strengthen labor standards, quality and worker protections by making occupational skills and training more portable, enhancing alignment with postsecondary education and providing better performance data.

Better define roles for state apprenticeship agencies and other stakeholders within the National Apprenticeship System.

Codify DOL Office of Apprenticeship’s role for national leadership, promotion and standards.

Promote apprenticeship pathways, including pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship readiness programs, by expanding performance and data requirements to improve accountability, transparency and program outcomes.

Create a student-centric model of registered apprenticeship, called Registered Career and Technical Education Apprenticeship, designed to make them more seamless for full-time high school and community college students to enroll in apprenticeships.

Upon publication in the Federal Register, the notice of proposed rulemaking will be open for public comment for 60 days. DOL will hold a webinar January 11 to review the proposed changes and how to submit public comments. Register today.