AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for the AACC Workforce Development Institute

The 2024 Workforce Development Institute (WDI) will take place Jan. 23-26 in New Orleans, La. There’s still time to register for this professional development opportunity aimed at new and seasoned community college-based workforce and economic development professionals. Learn about the conference – and about pre- and post-conference workshops – here.

Join us in Louisville for AACC Annual

Give yourself the gift of professional development: Register for the 2024 AACC Annual conference. AACC Annual will be held in Louisville, Ky., April 5-9. Join AACC as we race toward a better future.

Program initiatives

AACC awards nominations due soon

The nomination period for the Awards of Excellence, Leaders of the Year, Rising Stars, and Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction will close December 15 at 4:59 p.m. (ET). Winners will be announced and honored at AACC Annual in Louisville in April. Learn more here.

Resources

Boost your leadership competencies

The fourth edition of the Competencies for Community College Leaders is a fully comprehensive document to guide the development of employees dedicated to the community college mission, vision, and values. Order a copy here.

Opportunities from other organizations

Apply for the 2023-2024 Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Fighting Hunger Grant

The Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation supports the philanthropic focus of Alpha Gamma Delta — fighting hunger. The foundation provides grants of up to $10,000 to non-profit organizations throughout the United States and Canada who fight hunger in our communities. Grantable programs may include, but are not limited to local food pantries, food banks, meal assistance programs and more. Apply for a Fighting Hunger Grant by Jan. 31.

ITC conference for e-learning professionals

The Instructional Technology Council’s (ITC’s) eLearning conference will include sessions on new and innovative educational strategies and technologies, as well as the tried-and-true techniques used to teach at a distance. The conference will take place in Las Vegas, Feb. 18-21.