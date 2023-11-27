Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki November 27, 2023 Print Photos submitted by member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges and related programs. Ava Parker, president of Palm Beach State College (Florida) and board chair of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), and AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus at the board’s fall meeting this month in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo: Adam Auel) Miami Dade College‘s School of Engineering and Technology recently hosted nearly 250 high school students for Cybersecurity Day, an opportunity to introduce students to cybersecurity and the technology degree pathways available at the Florida college. (Photo: MDC) In Texas, El Paso Community College’s computer science program hosted its second annual three-day hackathon this month as part of its outreach to local students to interest them in developing creative solutions to cybersecurity problems. (Photo: EPCC) Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee signs the last piece of steel for the Community College of Rhode Island’s offshore wind training facility as CCRI Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan looks on. (Photo: CCRI) Kristi Short, vice president/chief academic officer at Central Carolina Community College, recently participated in a skydiving adventure. She was among representatives from North Carolina community colleges joining tandem skydives with the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights at their practice center in Maxton, North Carolina. (Photo: CCCC) CHIPS for America leaders visit a cleanroom at Lorain County Community College (Ohio), a leader in microelectronic manufacturing education and training in the region. (Photo: LCCC) During its annual Veterans Day ceremony this month, Lakeland Community College (Ohio) unveiled its new Veteran Center location. (Photo: Lakeland) The U.S. Department of Labor recognized exemplary apprentices at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., during National Apprenticeship Week this month. (Photo: U.S. Education Department)