Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 30, 2023    Print

Commentary: Reliable workforce depends on regrading community colleges
Bloomberg

Fostering the kind of manufacturing labor force that the U.S. needs starts with rethinking how the country measures and values educational outcomes.

Commentary: Building the neurodiversity talent pipeline for the future of work
MIT Sloan Management Review

Community colleges can be a key pipeline for hiring neurodivergent candidates in a tight labor market.

Fewer undocumented students have DACA. California’s colleges want to help, even if the options are limited
CalMatters

Most undocumented college students in California are not eligible for DACA anymore, creating new dilemmas for students and colleges around employment, financial aid and the threat of deportation.

Six months later, community colleges still waiting on funding
WNEP

According to the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, the state’s 15 community colleges are the only public higher education institutions yet to receive operating funds authorized in the state’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

Virginia community colleges, industries partner to increase healthcare workforce
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré met with healthcare leaders from around the Commonwealth on Wednesday for the first VCCS Healthcare Summit, during which solutions to help students succeed in pursuing healthcare careers and close the skills gap were explored.

Commentary: How can community college welding programs update, evolve?
The Welder

As the welding industry becomes more advanced, sustainable, safe, versatile and connected, community college welding programs must adapt and update to meet employers’ needs.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.