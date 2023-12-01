Fostering the kind of manufacturing labor force that the U.S. needs starts with rethinking how the country measures and values educational outcomes.
Community colleges can be a key pipeline for hiring neurodivergent candidates in a tight labor market.
Most undocumented college students in California are not eligible for DACA anymore, creating new dilemmas for students and colleges around employment, financial aid and the threat of deportation.
According to the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, the state’s 15 community colleges are the only public higher education institutions yet to receive operating funds authorized in the state’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré met with healthcare leaders from around the Commonwealth on Wednesday for the first VCCS Healthcare Summit, during which solutions to help students succeed in pursuing healthcare careers and close the skills gap were explored.
As the welding industry becomes more advanced, sustainable, safe, versatile and connected, community college welding programs must adapt and update to meet employers’ needs.