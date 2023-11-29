Data recently released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond show the vital contributions these institutions consistently offer to their local communities and to the workforce — and show that their success can’t be measured solely by graduation rates.
For the first time in more than 40 years, the U.S. Department of Energy is funding community colleges and trade unions to host Industrial Assessment Centers that will promote workforce training for energy jobs.
A 16-person work group is proposing to change the current FTE tiers to “workforce sectors” to move toward a labor-market driven model of community college programs.
The North Carolina college has not announced the sports offerings, but said they would align with “our students’ passions and our core values, and utilizing survey data.”