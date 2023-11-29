Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 29, 2023    Print

Bank shares new success metric for community colleges
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Data recently released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond show the vital contributions these institutions consistently offer to their local communities and to the workforce — and show that their success can’t be measured solely by graduation rates.

Energy Department funds first IACs at community colleges, trade unions
New America blog

For the first time in more than 40 years, the U.S. Department of Energy is funding community colleges and trade unions to host Industrial Assessment Centers that will promote workforce training for energy jobs.

North Carolina Community College System proposes new funding model for community colleges
EdNC

A 16-person work group is proposing to change the current FTE tiers to “workforce sectors” to move toward a labor-market driven model of community college programs.

Forsyth Technical Community College announces athletics program
WFMY

The North Carolina college has not announced the sports offerings, but said they would align with “our students’ passions and our core values, and utilizing survey data.”

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.