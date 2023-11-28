Higher Ed Dive
The Council on Postsecondary Education is responding to concerns that state higher ed is duplicative and not adequately helping with workforce preparation.
Forbes
Imagine instead a job that led to a degree, and not the other way around.
Spotlight PA
“We are not making any new purchases and we’re reviewing every single thing that we’re paying for to see if we can defer it so that we don’t have to take out our reserves or cut any services,” says Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College and the chair of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.