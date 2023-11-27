Headlines

Commentary: The next step in equity work
Inside Higher Ed

Prioritizing community college transfer students is the next, necessary step for four-year colleges.

Pa. community colleges still waiting for state funding using loans, reserves to get by
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania lawmakers who managed to pass a long overdue appropriation for state-related universities before Thanksgiving left Harrisburg without doing the same for the state’s 15 community colleges.

Commentary: Planning to transfer from community college for a bachelor’s degree?
Forbes

With admission rates to four-year colleges plummeting and costs of attendance rising, many students are considering beginning their studies at community college.

