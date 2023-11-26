Headlines

Commentary: Welcoming refugees in community colleges
Even refugees who arrive with high levels of English, college degrees, or years of experience abroad may not be able to use this experience toward U.S. employment, as learning credits are often not set up with immigrants and refugees in mind.

Springfield School District moves to end sponsorship of Delaware County Community College
In Pennsylvania, the Springfield School District Board has moved to withdraw its decades-old sponsorship of Delaware County Community College, an action, college officials say, that will nearly double the costs for students who live there.

Women join male-dominated skilled trades at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
At Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, women represent one-third of the schools’ skilled trades enrollment.

Some Texans switch industries, filling teacher gaps
Alberto Serna, a teacher residency program participant at Austin Community College, decided to return to school after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a film degree last year.

Amid staffing crisis, student nurses run into shortages in education, too
Everett Community College’s nursing program has 79 slots. Hundreds apply each year — and that’s just the first hurdle.

