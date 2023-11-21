Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 21, 2023

Commentary: Without investment in faculty, state undermines promise of its community colleges
The Berkshire Eagle

Community colleges in Massachusetts are losing the ability to attract and retain talented faculty and staff as the state is creating initiatives to bring more students to college, says a Berkshire Community College associate professor.

Lakeland Community College to lay off 10% of staff
Cleveland Scene

Board members at Ohio’s Lakeland Community College voted last week to cut about 10% of its workforce in hopes of saving the institution from further dire financial straits.

What are prospective students – and their parents – thinking about college?
Forbes

According to a survey by Spark451, the top deciding factor for parents and students when making college decisions was academic quality. Cost was the second-leading deciding factor, with nearly 70% of parents saying cost was extremely important or important in deciding to which colleges their student should apply.

