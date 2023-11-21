Community colleges in Massachusetts are losing the ability to attract and retain talented faculty and staff as the state is creating initiatives to bring more students to college, says a Berkshire Community College associate professor.
Board members at Ohio’s Lakeland Community College voted last week to cut about 10% of its workforce in hopes of saving the institution from further dire financial straits.
According to a survey by Spark451, the top deciding factor for parents and students when making college decisions was academic quality. Cost was the second-leading deciding factor, with nearly 70% of parents saying cost was extremely important or important in deciding to which colleges their student should apply.