Community college-to-UC pipeline gets a boost as California ‘guarantees’ transfers
Starting in 2026, California community college students will have a better shot at transferring to UCLA or other University of California campuses.

East Central Community College partners with Highway Patrol for preferred candidate program
Under the terms of the agreement, enrolled individuals can pursue a criminal justice degree at the Mississippi college. Enrollees will have the opportunity to engage with an state highway patrol recruiter and apply for the preferred candidate program.

Western Dakota Technical College to open a third nursing satellite location in Hot Springs
Western Dakota Technical College is taking steps to combat the severe shortage of healthcare professionals in the region, particularly in small rural communities.

