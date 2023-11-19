Hechinger Report
Starting in 2026, California community college students will have a better shot at transferring to UCLA or other University of California campuses.
Super Talk Mississippi Media
Under the terms of the agreement, enrolled individuals can pursue a criminal justice degree at the Mississippi college. Enrollees will have the opportunity to engage with an state highway patrol recruiter and apply for the preferred candidate program.
News Center 1
Western Dakota Technical College is taking steps to combat the severe shortage of healthcare professionals in the region, particularly in small rural communities.