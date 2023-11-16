The track through community college into a career often appears amorphous and opaque to students. But many colleges have attempted to address this problem over the past decade by adopting a popular set of reforms known as guided pathways.
The Massachusetts governor announced that $62 million in new program funding included in the fiscal year 2024 budget she signed this summer will go toward expanding the MASSGrant Plus program, which her administration says will benefit approximately 25,000 students attending the state’s community colleges, state universities and the University of Massachusetts.
The Younes Conference Center in Kearney filled up with different staff members from local colleges as they learned more about apprenticeships so they could pass it along to students on campus.
State university and community college leaders announced big cuts on Wednesday. It’s part of a “Deficit Mitigation Plan” designed to erase a $140 million budget shortfall.
Tallahassee Community College’s new name is expected to be “Tallahassee State College” — TSC — after the board of trustees approved the recommendation from President Jim Murdaugh.