By Daily Staff November 15, 2023

How community colleges are revamping their student onboarding process
Higher Ed Dive

The track through community college into a career often appears amorphous and opaque to students. But many colleges have attempted to address this problem over the past decade by adopting a popular set of reforms known as guided pathways.

Gov. Healey adding $62M to tuition grant program at UMass, state schools
Statehouse News Service

The Massachusetts governor announced that $62 million in new program funding included in the fiscal year 2024 budget she signed this summer will go toward expanding the MASSGrant Plus program, which her administration says will benefit approximately 25,000 students attending the state’s community colleges, state universities and the University of Massachusetts.

Nebraska community colleges host first state apprenticeship summit
KSNB

The Younes Conference Center in Kearney filled up with different staff members from local colleges as they learned more about apprenticeships so they could pass it along to students on campus.

In Connecticut, big cuts proposed for state universities and community colleges
News 12

State university and community college leaders announced big cuts on Wednesday. It’s part of a “Deficit Mitigation Plan” designed to erase a $140 million budget shortfall.

From TCC to TSC: Board of Trustees approves ‘Tallahassee State College’ as new name
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Community College’s new name is expected to be “Tallahassee State College” — TSC — after the board of trustees approved the recommendation from President Jim Murdaugh.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.