Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 14, 2023    Print

Connecticut higher education faces big cuts as pandemic funds disappear
CT Mirror

The state budget spending cap is expected to slam down on Connecticut’s public colleges and universities next year, reducing course offerings and teaching posts while triggering further tuition and fees hikes.

Free tuition: New state program is helping adults attend community college
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Some 6,500 to 8,000 students are estimated to take advantage of the MassConnect program this academic year, Gov. Maura Healey’s office estimated, boosting enrollment at the state’s 15 community colleges after years of fewer students signing up for classes during the Covid pandemic.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.