Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 13, 2023    Print

Community college students can take classes in their native language under new state law
EdSource

Starting next year, students in California won’t have to enroll in English as a Second Language courses when they take a class in their native language.

California community college enrollment: Students over 50%
CalMatters

When students started leaving college during the Covid pandemic, California’s community colleges feared losing state funding, which is based partly on enrollment. But now, one group is offering hope: students over the age of 50.

House weighs deep education funding cuts as shutdown looms
Politico Weekly Education

The Republicans’ funding bill includes policy riders that would block a slew of Biden administration education policies, such as its overhaul of Title IX rules and new student loan repayment program known as SAVE. It would also end the administration’s safety net program that eliminates most penalties for borrowers who miss their monthly payment for the next year.

Congress barrels toward shutdown with House GOP divided
The Hill

The House is slated to take up Johnson’s “laddered” continuing resolution this week, marking the newly minted Speaker’s first attempt at averting a shutdown days out from the funding deadline.

Oregon gives out $35M grants to programs training workers for high-demand industries
Oregon Public Broadcasting

The plan focuses on historically underserved communities, such as people of color, veterans and people living in rural areas and targets workforce training in three industries key to the state’s economy: health care, manufacturing and technology.

Mercer County Community College president makes her Kelsey Theatre stage debut in ‘Parfumerie’
TAPinto

The role in the classic holiday play allows Deborah Preston to return to her theater roots.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.