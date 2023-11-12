Driven by a growing number of apprenticeship programs, Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges delivered 1.628 million hours of direct workforce training in 2022-23, the Tennessee Board of Regents Center for Workforce Development announced recently.
Nearly 80% of community college students intend to transfer to a four-year institution and obtain a bachelor’s degree. But less than a fifth of students manage to do it within six years.
Students who take the leap from community colleges to four-year schools have long faced a maze of obstacles, including the prospect of losing their hard-earned, paid-for, college credits.
The College of Western Idaho could launch a bachelor’s program in business administration next fall, if the State Board of Education signs on.
A total of 676,141 students were enrolled in community colleges this fall, representing a 4.25% increase in enrollment since 2021 and bringing those numbers closer to where they were before the pandemic.
Oregon’s community colleges are the driving force behind our state’s prosperity, offering opportunities for our students and wise investments for our taxpayers.
A ribbon-cutting is set for Tuesday at Cuyamaca College to mark the opening of the Queer Student Center to provide resources and a safe space for LGBTQ students.