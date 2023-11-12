Headlines

Community, technical colleges provide 1.6 million annual hours in direct workforce training
Driven by a growing number of apprenticeship programs, Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges delivered 1.628 million hours of direct workforce training in 2022-23, the Tennessee Board of Regents Center for Workforce Development announced recently.

Why is it so hard for community college students to transfer credits to 4-year institutions?
Nearly 80% of community college students intend to transfer to a four-year institution and obtain a bachelor’s degree. But less than a fifth of students manage to do it within six years.

After affirmative action loss, the Biden admin wants to make it easier to transfer schools
Students who take the leap from community colleges to four-year schools have long faced a maze of obstacles, including the prospect of losing their hard-earned, paid-for, college credits.

Idaho’s largest two-year college wants to offer its first four-year degree
The College of Western Idaho could launch a bachelor’s program in business administration next fall, if the State Board of Education signs on.

Texas community colleges see biggest enrollment recovery since the pandemic
A total of 676,141 students were enrolled in community colleges this fall, representing a 4.25% increase in enrollment since 2021 and bringing those numbers closer to where they were before the pandemic.

Commentary: Community Colleges provide ‘astounding’ returns on investments
Oregon’s community colleges are the driving force behind our state’s prosperity, offering opportunities for our students and wise investments for our taxpayers.

Cuyamaca College creates Queer Student Center backed by state grant
A ribbon-cutting is set for Tuesday at Cuyamaca College to mark the opening of the Queer Student Center to provide resources and a safe space for LGBTQ students.

