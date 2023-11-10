Headlines

Facing pressure on enrollment, will colleges support more transfer students?
EdSurge

To successfully hand students off from one campus to another takes effort and resources from the colleges that students hope to transfer to: institutions that grant bachelor’s degrees.

State chancellor answers questions about bachelor’s programs, dual enrollment at student media teleconference
City Times Media

California Community Colleges Chancellor Christian discusses FAFSA, transfer and work accreditation plan.

New numbers show increase in Indiana high school graduates choosing higher ed
WLFI

A little more than half of Indiana’s high school graduates are choosing some form of higher education after high school, according to new data from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Vermont college spotlights first-gen students with ‘Free Degree Promise’ event
WCAX

On National First-Generation Student Day on Wednesday, Community College of Vermont’s Winooski campus hosted its first “Free Degree Promise” event, where prospective students learned about options to earn an associate degree.

