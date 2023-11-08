Headlines

Commentary: Improving workforce outcomes through community college success
Richmond BizSense

The Survey of Community College Outcomes is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s plan to provide a more accurate measure of community college success in order to better understand the role that they play in workforce development.

First Lady Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh to tout plan to create 1,000 new jobs
KDKA

The first lady and acting secretary of labor were in Pittsburgh Wednesday to visit the “Investing in America Workforce Hub.” The Pittsburgh region’s focus is on creating careers in infrastructure, advanced manufacturing like robotics, high-speed internet and clean energy.

