Headlines

By Daily Staff November 7, 2023    Print

Higher education committee tours Lowell campuses
Lowell Sun

The Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Higher Education visited Middlesex Community College this week to take a look at its biotech, dental hygiene and culinary arts programs.

Sinclair expansion of aviation program aims for more, better-trained students
Dayton Daily News

More space at the Ohio college’s current airport facility should add on space for additional students and better learning equipment.

Stanly Community College, UNCW partner for PathWays program
Stanly News & Press

Through the new PathWays program, the University of North Carolina-Wilmington aims to form partnerships with Stanly and the other 57 state community colleges that will guarantee admissions for eligible students and provide seamless support for those seeking a four-year degree.

Baldrige resilience: Pathways to manufacturing careers
NIST’s Blogrige: The Official Baldrige Blog

Through its products and services to inspire quality jobs and ensure long-term success, the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, is supporting the resilience of both U.S. manufacturing and the education organizations among its community who are nurturing the skilled workforce of the next generation.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.