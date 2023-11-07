The Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Higher Education visited Middlesex Community College this week to take a look at its biotech, dental hygiene and culinary arts programs.
More space at the Ohio college’s current airport facility should add on space for additional students and better learning equipment.
Through the new PathWays program, the University of North Carolina-Wilmington aims to form partnerships with Stanly and the other 57 state community colleges that will guarantee admissions for eligible students and provide seamless support for those seeking a four-year degree.
Through its products and services to inspire quality jobs and ensure long-term success, the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, is supporting the resilience of both U.S. manufacturing and the education organizations among its community who are nurturing the skilled workforce of the next generation.