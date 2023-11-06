Headlines

Ripping each other’s throats over politics? It keeps good people from getting involved.
Asbury Park Press

As part of a political science course at Brookdale Community College, students are required to attend a board of education meeting in their hometown. Kerry Brooks and Krista Kozak did that this fall, and they were appalled by what they saw.

All Virginia community colleges now have program for students who have been in foster care
WSLS

Great Expectations helps students navigate financial aid, class schedules, and much more.

Lane Community College sees increase in enrollment, allowing it to avoid cuts
KLCC

Lane Community College says it’s had a 10% increase in enrollment over last year for the fall term. The Oregon school says the larger student population will help it avoid staff reductions.

