By Daily Staff November 5, 2023    Print

More students attending Utah technical colleges, boosting overall higher ed count
Salt Lake Tribune

Adult enrollment grew, while high school dual enrollment dipped slightly.

Quincy College, known for 2-year degrees, experiments with bachelor’s programs
Boston Business Journal (subscription required)

The college has historically offered two-year associate degrees, but is moving into bachelor’s programs in growing career fields such as business management, computer science and psychology.

Editorial: In Ventura County, degrees of importance
Ventura County Star

Of the economic statistics on Ventura County noted in the just-released State of the Region report, one data point stands out as it relates to the emerging role of community colleges.

Michigan college sells campus for addiction treatment center
9&10 News

Kirtland Community College announced Friday afternoon the sale of its Roscommon campus to accommodate a new residential outreach facility for teenagers.

Daily Staff
