State law requires community colleges to spend at least half of their general fund on instructors. But administrators say they want more flexibility to pay for the growing need for student services.
Five reforms to bolster the impact of community colleges.
Sonya Christian, the first woman chancellor of the California Community Colleges, the largest higher education system in the country, discusses her plans to address declining enrollment, ease transfers from community college to the UC and Cal State systems and create more community college baccalaureate degree programs.
Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College is partnering with the Shreveport Police Department on a program to have auto tech students at the college work on police vehicles.