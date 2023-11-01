Headlines

By Daily Staff November 1, 2023    Print

The need for student services at community colleges has changed dramatically since the 1960s. Has state law kept up?
CalMatters

State law requires community colleges to spend at least half of their general fund on instructors. But administrators say they want more flexibility to pay for the growing need for student services.

Turning community colleges into engines of economic mobility and dynamism
Federation of American Scientists

Five reforms to bolster the impact of community colleges.

Chancellor Sonya Christian has big plans for California Community Colleges
KQED

Sonya Christian, the first woman chancellor of the California Community Colleges, the largest higher education system in the country, discusses her plans to address declining enrollment, ease transfers from community college to the UC and Cal State systems and create more community college baccalaureate degree programs.

NLTCC, SPD launch partnership involving auto tech students working on police units
KSLA

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College is partnering with the Shreveport Police Department on a program to have auto tech students at the college work on police vehicles.

