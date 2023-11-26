Funding roundup

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has received a $100,000 gift from long-standing partner Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU).

ESFCU has pledged to collaborate with each CSM campus to support various programs, including financial consultations with certified credit union financial counselors, financial education seminars, mentorship programs and sponsorship of various college initiatives. The credit union also will support all CSM Foundation events, including alumni fundraisers, class registration days, commencements/ convocation events, faculty appreciation events, and health and wellness fairs.

ESFCU Support Education Foundation’s partnership with CSM already includes an annual $3,000 student scholarship and an annual $1,000 professional development award to college faculty.

Prince George’s County has set aside $2 million to provide free tuition at Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) for residents living within six miles of MGM National Harbor. The funds come from impact fees MGM pays to the county.

“We know that education is a great equalizer,” County Councilman Edward Burroughs III said in making the announcement this month. “When we talk about combating issues around poverty and crime and creating opportunities for individuals, it all starts with a quality education.”

Alabama

Central Alabama Community College (CACC) has announced a donation of $40,000 from state Sen. Clyde Chambliss.

The contribution marks a continued collaboration between CACC and Chambliss, “showcasing our joint dedication to delivering exceptional academic and training opportunities to our communities,” according to a CACC press release.

“Support from legislators like Senator Chambliss fortifies our educational programs and strengthens the bond between CACC and our community,” said CACC President Jeff Lynn.

California

Glendale Community College (GCC) will offer virtual reality (VR) learning in partnership with Dreamscape Learn, becoming the first community college to offer introductory science courses that incorporate VR-enabled instruction, according to a release.

The program will provide GCC students and local dual-enrolled students with an in-person immersive learning experience. It will be taught in a new virtual reality center on GCC’s campus. A $4.5 million state grant secured by state Sen. Anthony Portantino will fund the center, which is scheduled to open next year.

Dreamscape Learn began as a two-year partnership between Arizona State University and DreamWorks Motion Pictures co-founder Walter Parkes. The organization has developed both VR-enabled biology courseware and a teaching platform that enable instructors to conduct classes virtually.

Michigan

Future generations of St. Clair County Community College (SC4) art and design students will benefit from a new scholarship thanks to a generous $100,000 donation from the Petho family. The donation honors SC4 alumna and interior designer Ellen Petho, who passed away this year.

Her family made the $100,000 donation to SC4 on its 100th anniversary to provide scholarships to aspiring art students.

The Petho family (from left): Christine Moore, Lou Petho, Kathy Patterson and Karri Petho (Photo: SC4)

Virginia

Germanna Community College has secured $952,388 in funding to connect rural students to healthcare classes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant will help to equip 10 locations in Germanna’s service area with video conferencing equipment. Instructors will use it to deliver mental health and healthcare educational courses. In all, the grant will help the college reach more than 5,300 students.