Funding roundup

College of the Mainland (COM) will receive its third U.S. Department of Education Title V grant, bringing the combined grant total to $9 million. The grants aim to assist Hispanic-serving institutions to expand educational opportunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic students.

With this latest grant, the Texas college plans to increase institutional support of math corequisite students and strengthen student support services. Among its strategies to reach those two goals, COM plans to establish a new math lab, implement success coaching programs, develop new articulation agreements and create a new graduation and transfer coordinator role.

* * *

Houston Community College (HCC) will invest a $100,000 grant from Johnson Controls to educate future workers in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire and security fields.

In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will work with HCC Central to mentor and encourage students to join skilled trades.

“The partnership will help students in historically underrepresented populations gain exposure to skilled trades and provide pathways to successful careers in an exciting and evolving industry with tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Kevin Vaughn, Johnson Controls regional vice president.

Florida

The College of Central Florida will use a $302,105 National Science Foundation grant to prepare more people for cybersecurity careers.

The college will launch a cybersecurity-focused, 30-credit hour certificate program in fall 2024. Funds also will be used to increase awareness about careers in cybersecurity, upgrade equipment in information technology classes and provide paid internship opportunities for IT students.

Georgia

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation has received a $25,000 donation from AT&T.

The contribution will play a role in supporting rural students served by Coastal Pines Technical College, and two other two-year colleges in the state. Students will receive access to computers and software as well as basic computer skills training.

“This donation will significantly impact the lives of rural students across Georgia, opening doors to educational opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier.

Indiana

Over the past five years, 14,000 donors have committed $340 million to Ivy Tech Community College and its students.

The Ivy Tech Foundation recently wrapped up its first–ever comprehensive fundraising campaign – a five-year statewide effort called Invest IN Ivy Tech. The campaign focused on creating an impact on Ivy Tech students, communities and the state. The campaign concluded during the 60th anniversary of the founding of Ivy Tech.

Funds raised are earmarked for student scholarships and related support, workforce development, infrastructure and next-generation programs for those attending one of the college’s 19 campuses.

“The outpouring of support for Ivy Tech has truly been a testament to our 60 years as Indiana’s community college and the strong bond our campuses have with their communities,” said Courtney Roberts, Ivy Tech Foundation president.

Already, the funds have helped to expand the college’s nursing program and has produced more than 400 new scholarships.

Massachusetts

Students in North Shore Community College’s (NSCC’s) veterinary technician program may now qualify for an endowed scholarship created by MSPCA-Angell, a non-profit organization that protects animals.

MSPCA leaders recently presented the college with a $25,000 donation, the first of its kind that the organization has made.

Lily Attwood, a second-year vet tech student, was the first recipient of the MSPCA-Angell scholarship awarded this fall.

“I’m very thankful for this scholarship as the financial support is really important as I go to school and work part-time,” Attwood said.

MSPCA leaders visited North Shore Community College recently to present their $26,000 donation. (Photo: NSCC)

Mississippi

Itawamba Community College’s (ICC’s) commercial truck driving program will benefit from a $500,000 donation from the Ashley Charitable Foundation.

The funds will help to enhance infrastructure at ICC as it continues to expand its commercial truck driving program with the construction of a new driving range. Additional phases will include the construction of a storage facility for training equipment and a state-of-the-art training lab and garage.

“This significant contribution marks a pivotal milestone in the growth and development of our institution,” said ICC President Jay Allen. “It is a testament to the enduring commitment of our community and industry partners to the success of our students and the advancement of our programs.”

Itawamba Community College President Jay Allen (left) accepts a $500,000 donation from Ron Wanek, founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture Industries. (Photo: ICC)

New Jersey

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation has received a $5,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation. The grant will help students who are on track to graduate but face financial hurdles to cross the finish line and earn their degrees.

Thanks to the grant, the HCCC Foundation was able to award PSEG-funded scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, to four HCCC students.

New York

Rockland Community College (RCC) has announced a new strategic partnership with Veolia, which includes a $25,000 grant commitment from Veolia. The funding will establish the Veolia Scholars Awards.

Ten RCC science students will receive $2,500 each to aid them on their academic journey.