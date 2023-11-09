DataPoints: Veteran students

About 5% of U.S. undergraduate students are military veterans, including 5.3% of public two-year students and 3.4% of public four-year students, according to a Postsecondary National Policy Institute analysis of the National Postsecondary Student Aid Survey for academic year 2015-16. However, for-profit institutions had the highest percentage of veteran students, comprising 9.2% of enrollments.

Veteran students were slightly more likely to attend a community college than the national average, 38.3% versus 35.3%. Compare that to the 16.6% of veteran students who attended for-profit institutions, though they enrolled at for-profits at a higher rate than the national average (8.8%).