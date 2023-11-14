DataPoints: Apprenticeships in ATE

Apprenticeships are nearly one of five work-based learning experiences offered in recent years by Advanced Technological Education (ATE) centers and projects, which are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation.

In 2022, 17% of the workplace-based learning opportunities offered by 87 ATE initiatives were apprenticeships. Internships have consistently been the top offering in the past five annual of surveys by EvaluATE, the Evaluation Hub of the Advanced Technological Education Program.

According to the 2023 ATE Survey, which gathered data about ATE centers’ and projects’ activities and achievements during 2022, 76% of the work-based learning opportunities offered were internships.

“Principal investigators for 94% of ATE grants (n=338, out of a total of 361 active ATE grants) completed the 2023 ATE Survey. Respondents represented grants supporting 295 projects, 29 centers, two conferences, and 12 targeted research projects,” EvaluATE reported in its ATE Survey: 2023 Highlights.