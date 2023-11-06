2023 ATE Conference coverage

Here is a compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2023 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference in Washington, D.C. We look forward to seeing you back in the nation’s capital for the 2024 annual convention!

* * *

AI in a human world

Community colleges will have a key role in ensuring everyone can navigate transitions resulting from generative artificial intelligence.

Reflecting on 30 years of ATE

Speakers at the opening plenary of the 2023 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference in Washington, D.C., praised the highly collegial community of two-year college educators who received National Science Foundation grants to improve the skilled technical workforce over the past 30 years.

Military vets: Ready for the tech industries

When it comes to the qualities nanotechnology and microtechnology industries look for in their workers, veterans fit the bill.

Insight into CHIPS, and parting words on AI

Community college educators have the potential to be part of big opportunities from the CHIPS and Science Act’s workforce development funding and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Promising practices in outreach, recruitment for STEM

Community colleges that want to improve student recruitment and retention need to market STEM careers in ways that also appeal to women.

Reaching rural students to train on new technologies

Rural high school teachers and their students are learning new workplace technologies through innovative distant and mobile learning platforms developed by community college educators with Advanced Technological Education grants.

Creating the environment for others to do their work

Vacuum technology: It’s a field that rarely gets attention yet is so crucial when it comes to research, development and manufacturing.

Snapshots: ATE Conference photos



