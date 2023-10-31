This week’s poll: FAFSA form delay

A delay in releasing the simplified 2024-25 FAFSA forms is causing some concerns among students, families, college advisors, student aid officials and others. The U.S. Education Department intended to post its revamped Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on October 1, but it delayed it until sometime in December, with no solid date set yet. Worries range from compressed time to share information with students and families, to compiling data and crafting student aid packages, to potential glitches.

