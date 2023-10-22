Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki October 22, 2023 Print Photos submitted by member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. In Louisiana, SOWELA Technical Community College officials and other local leaders tour a recently donated E-8A Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft from the U.S. Air Force. The college will use the aircraft, valued at $35 million, for training purposes in its popular aviation maintenance technology program. (Photo: SOWELA) North Carolina Gov. Roy (center left) recently visited Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) to view programs focused on clean energy and serving military and veteran students. FTCC President Mark Sorrells (center, right) provided a guided tour of a solar panel demonstration, an electric vehicle class and FTCC’s All American Veterans Center. (Photo: FTCC) Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (center) visited Harold Washington College in Chicago this month to announce that the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology is launching a paid trainee program to build a pipeline of tech talent. He was joined by City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado (left) and Emanuel Chris Welch, Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. (Photo: City Colleges of Chicago/Cesar R.) Local high school students climb in a Caterpillar compact at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) on October 6, National Manufacturing Day. Company officials discussed with students Caterpillar’s welding apprenticeships offered through the college and the local school district. (Photo: CCCC) Gingher Leyendecker, art department chair at Mesa Community College (MCC), and retired MCC art history professor Carole Drachler, celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Arizona college’s rare art history research library, the Dr. Carole Drachler Library of Art History. It includes more than 3,000 art and art history books collected by Carol Drachler and her husband from their world travels. (Photo: MCC) One of 20 bronze life-art pieces by native New Jersey sculptor Seward Johnson installed on the campus of Ocean County College (New Jersey). Johnson is known for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. (Photo: OCC) John B. King, Jr., chancellor of the State University of New York system, visits Onondaga Community College to kick off plans for a Micron Technology Cleanroom Simulation Lab to prepare students for technician and engineering roles in Micron’s manufacturing facility. The lab is expected to be completed in 2025. (Photo: SUNY) During the grand reopening last month of Montgomery County Community College’s Science Center, guests visited the sustainability laboratory to see the aquaponics and hydroponics projects. The renovated center provides students with hands-on access to the latest science and engineering technology, including robotic arms and 3D printers. (Photo: NGS Productions) Arizona Western College this month broke ground on a new Law Enforcement Training Academy, which is expected to be completed by fall 2024. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Maria Rosales, one of the first students to graduate from the full-time academy in 2019, joined the event. (Photo: AWC) In Massachusetts, Holyoke Community College is running a series of pickleball clinics this fall for beginners and other players who want to improve their game all the way up to tournament-level play. (Photo: HCC)