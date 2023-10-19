Reporter’s notebook

Democrats reintroduce free community college bill

Democrats reintroduce free community college bill

Congressional Democrats on Thursday reintroduced their bicameral legislation to waive tuition for eligible community college students.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) led the introduction of the America’s College Promise Act of 2023, which would create a partnership between the federal government and states to waive tuition and fees for two years of community and technical college programs for eligible students.

“Community colleges play a unique and vital role in providing students access to a quality postsecondary degree,” said co-sponsor Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia), ranking member on the House Education and the Workforce Committee. “Regrettably, the chronic underfunding of community colleges is jeopardizing their ability to support their students and communities.”

He added that the proposed legislation is “one critical piece of our comprehensive plan to make quality higher education more affordable for students and families and developing a competitive 21st-century workforce.”

According to a fact sheet, the bill would, in part:

Create a partnership between the federal government and states to waive tuition and fees for two years of community and technical college programs for eligible students, while promoting key reforms to accelerate student success.

Create a sliding scale for the federal share, beginning at 100% for the first year and ending at 80% for the fifth and subsequent years.

Ensure programs offer academic credits that are transferable to four-year institutions in their state, or occupational training that leads to recognized credentials.

Maintain and encourage state funding for higher education.

Establish a student success fund to improve enrollment, retention, transfer, or completion rates and labor market outcomes for underserved students, including students of color and low-income and first-generation college students, who attend community and technical colleges at disproportionate rates.

Missed opportunities to fully prepare transitioning servicemembers

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has two programs to help servicemembers get civilian credentials for their military training, but it doesn’t have enough evidence to show that the programs work, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

DOD facilitates credential attainment through two programs:

Credentialing Opportunities On-Line helps servicemembers match their military occupations to civilian occupational credentials and may pay expenses related to pursuing professional certification, including books, tuition and exam fees.

The United Services Military Apprenticeship Program allows servicemembers to complete civilian apprenticeship requirements while on active duty.

But GAO says in a new report that DOD has not fully assessed the effectiveness of these programs. The agency also found that a significant proportion of personnel shifting into civilian life are not fully accessing the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), which helps them find jobs or pursue education after service. Nearly 25% of those who needed the most help didn’t attend a required two-day class, according to the agency. GAO also found that most servicemembers (70%) did not start TAP more than one year in advance, as generally required.

“Additionally, DOD and the service branches were not using available performance data to understand root causes of poor participation and take appropriate corrective action,” the report says.

Each year, around 200,000 servicemembers transition out of the military, according to GAO.

Dems seek clarification on SNAP eligibility for college students

Congressional Democrats are asking the Biden administration for more guidance and clarity on the complicated rules governing student eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In a letter sent this week, the members asked the secretaries of the Department of Agriculture and Education Department to clarify state flexibility to streamline eligibility for low-income college students enrolled in career-focused programs, eligibility rules for college students with disabilities, and the student work-study exemption. The lawmaker’s letter also reiterated the need to improve and streamline student SNAP eligibility as part of the reauthorization of the Farm Bill.

