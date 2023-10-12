Newsmakers

New CEO

Denise Richardson will become the next president of Berkeley City College (BCC) after serving in an interim role since July 1.

Previously, Richardson was vice president of instruction at Merritt College, a position she started in March 2020. She has been an employee of the Peralta Community College District for more than 20 years, starting as a faculty member at Laney College in 2001, where she also was dean of math and sciences from 2013 to 2020. In addition, Richardson served as the college’s accreditation liaison officer for two years and was vice president and president of the Laney Faculty Senate.

Richardson said BCC is already making great progress on her top three priorities, which are: cultivating a collaborative campus community; closing the student achievement gap for Black and Brown students in alignment with BCC’s Educational Master Plan; and strengthening the identity of the college as a hub for academic excellence and social justice. She aims to work with student leaders and employees to achieve its goals, like standardizing the college’s tri-chair model of participatory governance, closing the Black and Brown student achievement gap 75% by 2025, and hosting a student speaker series on social justice issues.

Retirement announcement

Jack E. Daniels, III, who has served as president of Wisconsin’s Madison College for 11 years and is its first Black CEO, has announced he will retire in June 2024.

“We’ve established Madison College as an engine of innovation, a driver of economic impact, and a collaborator in far-reaching community and educational partnerships,” he said in an email to faculty and staff. “We’ve significantly changed the physical landscape of our facilities and reshaped the perception of a high-quality, community college experience.”

Among his accomplishments are the creation of Madison College’s Goodman South Campus, instituting the college’s shared governance model and philosophy for participatory decision-making practices, expansion of apprenticeship offerings, and strengthening transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities, to name a few.

Under Daniels’ leadership, Madison College has increased diversity among students, faculty and staff. The number of students of color increased from 22% to 35% over the past decade, according to the college. Similarly, the number of employees of color has also grown. Since 2015, full-time staff of color has increased 44% and full-time managers of color rose 45%. Additionally, Black full-time faculty jumped 20% and Latino full-time faculty grew 15%.

“Dr. Daniels’ leadership and vision leave Madison College in a strong position for the future and uniquely suited to meet the opportunities ahead,” Donald D. Dantzler Jr., chair of the Madison College District board of trustees, said in a release. “Both the college and community have benefited from his guidance, voice and steady hand, and we are indebted.”

Daniels previously served as president at Los Angeles Southwest College, Lincoln Land Community College in Illinois and Houston Community College.

Appointments

At Massachusetts’ North Shore Community College (NSCC), Amanda Dooling is its new assistant dean of academic and student development, and Mary Meng-Lee is now dean of human services and emergency response pathways. Previously, Dooling was NSCC’s director of student engagement, and Meng-Lee was the college’s department chair/program director for the physical therapist assistant department.

L.J. Rush has been promoted to program director of Guilford Technical Community College’s culinary and hospitality department. He previously served in an interim director role at the North Carolina college and was also a culinary instructor.

Kudos

Cruz Casiano, director of career and applied technology at Lone Star College-North Harris, has received the 2023 Mayor’s Hispanic Heritage Education in the Community Award for her outstanding contributions toward improving the quality of life within the Houston Hispanic community. Casiano moved to the Houston area in 2012 to start the first Houston Independent School District-Houston Community College Teacher Education Dual Credit program at Austin High School. She has continued that work at LSC-North Harris.

Pat Peppin, student services director in the Mesa Community College (MCC) financial aid department, is one of two individuals nationwide to receive the prestigious Meritorious Achievement Award from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. She was recognized by the association as “an incredibly dedicated and motivating leader” over her career, which has been one of service and advocacy, according to a release.