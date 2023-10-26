New program focuses on medical laboratory technicians

New program focuses on medical laboratory technicians

Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) and Labcorp are teaming to train the next generation of highly skilled medical laboratory technicians.

A new partnership between the New Jersey colllege and the global laboratory services company has led to the development of an associate of applied science in medical laboratory technology (MLT). The degree, which began this summer, officially launched last month.

“Once enrolled in this program, students will have the opportunity to train with our team of incredible laboratory professionals during their clinical rotations, and upon completion, explore the many opportunities for qualified candidates to join our team of over 800 laboratory personnel working inside Labcorp’s Raritan laboratory,” said Mary Williamson, vice president of laboratory operations, at Labcorp’s Northeast and North Central Divisions.

The idea for the partnership originated about five years ago when students in the college’s Authentic Engineering program were working on a project at Labcorp’s Raritan facility, according to RVCC. They identified a need to expand the company’s talent pipeline for medical laboratory technicians, which led to them collaborating on a new educational track at the college. Labcorp is also supporting a MLT scholarship at RVCC.

New Jersey college builds more healthcare pathways

Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) continues to build education and career pathways in the healthcare field with local partners.

RCSJ, Rowan University and the Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine (SOM) this month introduced their new Pathway to Medicine program that builds an accelerated pipeline toward a doctorate. Incoming freshmen will earn an associate in science degree in biology from RCSJ and then transfer into Rowan University’s biology baccalaureate program. After finishing their junior year, five top-ranking students are guaranteed acceptance into Rowan-Virtua SOM, where they complete their senior year at Rowan University while simultaneously enrolled in their first year of medical school – graduating with their doctorate in osteopathic medicine (DO) in seven years, rather than the traditional eight.

“The collective goal for the Pathway to Medicine is to support the success of aspiring doctors in our own Cumberland and Gloucester County high schools by offering a more affordable, accessible and local pathway to a DO,” RCSJ President Frederick Keating said in a release. “Our foremost concern for this pathway was ensuring that students from populations underrepresented within the profession had the economic support required to finance medical school.”

To help in that, the college will soon announce an osteopathic medicine scholarship program through its foundation.

Earlier this month, RCSJ, Rowan University and Inspira Health announced a “3+1” model toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

CUNY to assess student success efforts

The City University of New York (CUNY) is partnering with the National Institute for Student Success to help the university system improve student retention and degree completion.

The institute will conduct a four-month diagnostic assessment of CUNY’s student success programming on which it will base its recommendations for all CUNY campuses. It will start at five CUNY colleges, including Borough of Manhattan Community College and LaGuardia Community College.

CUNY will use the assessment to develop new programs that reduce graduation obstacles for more students, building on the success of CUNY’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) and Accelerate Complete Engage (ACE) student success programs.

Reducing obstacles to graduation is a priority in CUNY’s strategic roadmap to transform the system into a leading student-centered university by 2030.