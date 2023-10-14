An extended pathway for agriculture students

An extended pathway for agriculture students

In Alabama, Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) and Auburn University College of Agriculture (AUCOA) are partnering to provide a streamlined process for WCCD students to transfer to AUCOA that includes new courses.

WCCD’s natural sciences division will add five new courses and expand offerings as more students enroll. The new courses, which will start next fall, include animal dairy sciences, horticulture and plant propagation.

The college and university will work with other local organizations for assistance in developing the courses, including facilities for outdoor classrooms and professional development opportunities.

“As those of us who live and work in the Wiregrass area know, agriculture is not just a source of industry – it is a way of life,” said WCCD President Linda Young. “We are proud to contribute to the advancement of agriculture within our community, and grateful to the community partners aiding us in that endeavor.”

Opening opportunities along the biotech career path

Johnston Community College (JCC) and Johnston County Public Schools will offer the BioWork certification curriculum in all of the county’s traditional public high schools.

BioWork is a statewide certification program that teaches the fundamentals of working as a process technician in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical or chemical manufacturing facilities, according to the North Carolina college.

Johnston County high school juniors and seniors will be able to complete the free course in one semester, as part of a pre-apprenticeship, through the Career and College Promise program, JCC said. The BioWork certification will count as one year of work experience in a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility if the student is hired after graduating high school. Completion of the certificate allows students to enroll at JCC with the equivalent of two curriculum classes toward an associate degree in biotechnology.

Novo Nordisk and Grifols, the county’s largest biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies, support the new program.

“The skills and knowledge gained through these programs are fundamental to most of the diverse manufacturing roles we hire at Novo Nordisk, as well as the other 700-plus biotech companies in the Triangle Region alone. That’s what makes this so exciting – we’re not just preparing our youth, we’re equipping our future workforce with secure, well-paid jobs,” said Shaylah Nunn-Jones, the principal for government and public affairs at Novo Nordisk.

Broader dual-enrollment options

The College of Central Florida (CF) and a local school district are expanding an academy dual-enrollment partnership to include associate degrees in science.

In addition to the dual-enrollment associate in arts program through the CF Collegiate Academy, students at Marion County Public Schools next fall can take programs that lead to career opportunities in accounting, agribusiness, criminal justice, early childhood education, emergency medical services, engineering technology, equine studies, computer information technology, supply chain management and many more, according to the college.

Students pursuing limited access programs such as nursing may complete all required prerequisites for a seamless transition into the associate in science program upon high school graduation.

“The CF Collegiate Academy opportunity will allow students to choose the best pathway. A student may work toward an associate in arts for the college transfer pathway or students may choose the associate in science, which leads to a career upon completion,” said Diane Gullett, superintendent of the school district.

Students can apply to the academy as a magnet program in eighth grade, remain at their base high school in grades 9 and 10 while completing required high school courses, and then become a full-time dual-enrollment student at CF or online in grades 11 and 12, according to the college. Students may still participate in traditional dual enrollment without enrolling in the academy, completing CF courses during their junior and senior years.

Expanding a nursing education partnership

Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ), Rowan University and Inspira Health are teaming on a nursing pathway that will allow students to save on their bachelor’s degree while addressing a local shortage of nurses.

The “3+1” model will allow nursing students to complete their first three years at RCSJ and their final year at Rowan University.

Inspira employees will have their fourth-year tuition at Rowan University paid in full by the healthcare provider, in addition to a 50% discount on RCSJ tuition and fees.

“If you look across America, where else can you find an opportunity to go to school, get a degree and not be deeply indebted, and have a job waiting for you after that,” asked Ali Houshmand, president of Rowan University. “We have removed the need for such debt through this great partnership because we have leadership at the elected level that is forward-looking and willing to partner with us to provide resources, whether it’s infrastructure, political support or financial support for students.”

RCSJ and Inspira have partnered since April 2022 to create new healthcare programs, offer employees a discount to the college and student scholarships, and provide priority clinical placements at Inspira facilities as well as jobs.

Building on apprenticeships in manufacturing

Michigan’s Oakton College and the Technology & Manufacturing Association (TMA) are expanding their partnership to help more students quickly prepare for in-demand manufacturing careers.

Through the new program, students can complete a series of courses at Oakton or TMA that will qualify as completing the first year of a TMA apprenticeship in advanced automation, according to the college. Students who complete the TMA advanced automation program will receive a certificate from Oakton and TMA.

Participating students can earn up to 18 credit hours for training they received from TMA toward an associate degree or certificate in computer-integrated manufacturing at Oakton College. At least half of the credits earned for most credentials must be completed at Oakton. The agreement also adds a pathway to a certificate in advanced automation for TMA students.

The organizations also already offer apprenticeship opportunities for tool-and-die makers, mold makers and CNC programmers.