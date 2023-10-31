Arlena Lege is a modern-day traveling saleswoman, promoting opportunities at El Paso Community College to hundreds of rural high school students. Lege regularly connects with her rural campuses to talk about admissions deadlines, new degree and credential programs, and work-study opportunities.
The attainment goal era has raised some “invaluable lessons” that can inform the ongoing work of higher education leaders, policymakers and others, writes Matt Gandal.
More than 20 public colleges and universities in South Carolina have agreed to come up with a comprehensive transfer agreement to help students graduate on time, according to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
Amanda Maes finished her second mission in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program last week. Maes is dual enrolled at Austin Community College and Texas State University studying biology and microbiology.