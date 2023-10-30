Headlines

By Daily Staff October 30, 2023

FAFSA delays raise concerns some students will miss out on college aid
The 74

A U.S. Department of Education delay in revising the forms known as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) means college advisors nationally will have to wait two months until December, or even after Christmas break, to start helping the 20 million students that typically apply.

Commentary: Diversifying the workforce can change companies for the better
WorkingNation

Including people with disabilities allows for a shared goal of success in the workplace.

Commentary: The deep inequity of the anti-college movement
The Hill

A college degree helps members of underrepresented groups get their break, writes Jose Luis Alvarado, dean of the Fordham Graduate School of Education and a community college alum.

New York college partners with state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for micro-credential program
WENY

Corning Community College is partnering with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals for a micro-credential program. A DSP is someone who works with people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

