Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff October 29, 2023    Print

Commentary: Can technology help community colleges avoid the enrollment cliff?
EdTech Magazine

One of the advantages community colleges have over some of their four-year counterparts is their close connection to the cities and regions where they operate. Many are a significant source of talent for local businesses, especially in the so-called trades, and some offer reskilling or upskilling for workers as industries evolve within those communities.

Hosemann calls for free community college tuition
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who is seeking re-election, told state business leaders last week that he wants to make the state’s 15 two-year colleges tuition free.

GOP lawmakers seek citizenship requirement for technical college board members
Wisconsin Public Radio

Republican lawmakers want to require board members overseeing Wisconsin technical colleges to be U.S. citizens, a change that could block a single person seeking citizenship in Racine County from being reappointed to the Gateway Technical College Board.

NWACC expands nursing, trails certificates
Arkansas Online

Northwest Arkansas Community College is adding several new technical certificates, certificates of proficiency and an administrative unit focused on trails, following approval by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board at a meeting in Little Rock on Friday.

SHARE SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.