One of the advantages community colleges have over some of their four-year counterparts is their close connection to the cities and regions where they operate. Many are a significant source of talent for local businesses, especially in the so-called trades, and some offer reskilling or upskilling for workers as industries evolve within those communities.
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who is seeking re-election, told state business leaders last week that he wants to make the state’s 15 two-year colleges tuition free.
Republican lawmakers want to require board members overseeing Wisconsin technical colleges to be U.S. citizens, a change that could block a single person seeking citizenship in Racine County from being reappointed to the Gateway Technical College Board.
Northwest Arkansas Community College is adding several new technical certificates, certificates of proficiency and an administrative unit focused on trails, following approval by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board at a meeting in Little Rock on Friday.