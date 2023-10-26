The House bill would expand the guidelines under the Health Resources and Services Administration to include providing grants to community colleges.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, there has been a concerning surge in mental health conditions, particularly impacting vulnerable high school graduates. College presidents have a collective responsibility to confront this critical challenge head-on.
Amidst skyrocketing rents, prohibitive commutes and resource scarcity, community college housing gives a more diverse and potentially at-risk group of students access to a bed they can afford, closer to campus services and jobs.
The Community College of Allegheny County in Pennsylvania is preparing to open its Center for Education, Innovation and Training, with experiential labs and equipment such as simulators and augmented reality tools.