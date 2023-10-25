Oxnard College is joining its Ventura and Moorpark counterparts in the rush of California community colleges trying to add bachelor’s degree programs to their catalogues.
Awarded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs Grant Program, the new funding will help the Virginia Community College System to design, develop and grow training programs and work-based learning opportunities that lead to jobs in the growing field of data center construction and operations, as well as the broadband expansion industry.
Funds raised by the Indiana college are supporting seven funding priorities, including mental health services for students, endowment growth, campus enhancements, scholarships, high school student pathways (dual credit/dual enrollment), student success initiatives and laptop scholarships.