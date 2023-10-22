CNY Central
A year ago this month, President Joe Biden visited central New York to emphasize the future potential of Micron. In another step to bolster their presence in the community, Micron and Onondaga Community College are unveiling a Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab.
A new interactive tool by Minnesota labor economists is trying to answer those questions in detail by tracking the wages — and student debt — Minnesotans have seven years after earning college degrees or professional certificates in 2015.
A Clovis Community College professor is helping students break barriers while giving them access to data not often available to undergraduate students.