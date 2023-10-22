Headlines

October 22, 2023

Micron and OCC unveil new simulation lab to further access to tech careers
CNY Central

A year ago this month, President Joe Biden visited central New York to emphasize the future potential of Micron. In another step to bolster their presence in the community, Micron and Onondaga Community College are unveiling a Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab.

Want to know if your degree from a Minnesota college is worth it? Check out state’s new tool
Star Tribune

A new interactive tool by Minnesota labor economists is trying to answer those questions in detail by tracking the wages — and student debt — Minnesotans have seven years after earning college degrees or professional certificates in 2015.

First generation Latina professor breaking barriers for students at Clovis Community College
KFSN

A Clovis Community College professor is helping students break barriers while giving them access to data not often available to undergraduate students.

